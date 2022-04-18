'Food Truck Rally' in Lytle happening to raise scholarship money

If you or someone you know owns a food truck and wants to participate, you can sign up below.

LYTLE, Texas — There's an exciting event happening in Lytle involving food trucks, live music and more, all for a good cause.

The "Food Truck Rally" is happening on Saturday, May 21 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the Lytle High School Gym parking lot. The parking lot is located on 18975 West FM 2790 South.

The proceeds from the rally support the Miriam Lovelace Scholarship fund, brought to the public by the Lytle Chamber of Commerce.

And if you or someone you know owns a food truck and wants to participate, you can sign up here. It costs $200 to enter a truck. "This was a huge success last year so get your space quick," the event says.

Right now, Lytle is working on booking live music. But, you can expect a performance by San Antonio's Matthew Ryan between 5 and 7 p.m.