Craving breakfast? There's a San Antonio food truck dedicated to scrambled eggs, bacon and more

SAN ANTONIO — You know what they say -- the early bird gets the worm. And if you wake up early enough, you can grab some breakfast at one San Antonio food truck that is literally named The Breakfast Truck.

"Whenever you taste our breakfast, we want to bring you back to your grandmother's house or your mother's house, where breakfast was made homemade," said co-owner Venus Albert.

They're known for packing their food with flavor.

"When you start eating it, you're going to feel the butter. That's going to be your first taste, and then it's going to be an explosion of flavors depending on what you have," said co-owner Sean Albert.

And they made sure to show us some flavorful items.

The English Muffin

"It comes with an over easy egg kind of a scramble. It can be bacon or sausage. It has Swiss cheese and cheddar cheese," said Sean.

Scrambled Egg Plate

"It can be bacon or sausage made by order. It has a hash brown and you have toast as well," said Sean.

But to think this whole concept got started when they transitioned from tacos to toast.

"We used to be Aye Chihuahua Tacos. We did it for four years and it was like a really good experience," said Venus. "We started doing some breakfast in the morning, Saturdays and Sundays, and we realized that a lot of people like that a lot."

Since that took off, they're not serving people in Southtown on 1203 South Alamo Street, every day but Monday.

It's something they're passionate about. Even with the prices for goods rising, they want to keep things affordable for San Antonio.

"Maybe we don't have like a lot of profit, but at least we, you know, we're surviving," said Venus. "You can go get some breakfast without breaking the bank, right?"

For more information about The Breakfast Truck, like their hours and full menu, click here.