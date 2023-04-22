Vendors travel across Texas to serve at Fiesta's Taste of New Orleans

This Fiesta event attracts thousands of folks who want to eat great food, and listen to live music.

SAN ANTONIO — You don't have to go to Louisiana to get authentic New Orleans-style food when a Fiesta event here in San Antonio celebrates the culture.

It's called Taste of New Orleans, and host of Neighborhood Eats Lexi Hazlett had to check it out. And the volunteers were excited to welcome everyone to the Sunken Garden Theater.

"It's a great thing, great opportunity, to sit here in San Antonio and just welcome the Taste of New Orleans," said volunteer Little John.

Strolling through the grounds, there was everything from gumbo and frog legs to catfish and turkey legs. But you can't attend the event and not grab a beignet. Or several.

There was also live music and play areas so people of all ages could enjoy the festivities.

"We always tell people to bring their stretchy pants because you can listen to music anywhere but you cannot get this delicious food just anywhere," said San Antonio ZULU Association's Tremell Brown.

The event takes place between April 21-23 and times and ticket information can be found here. It's taking place at The Sunken Garden Theater at Brackenridge Park on 3875 North St. Mary's Street.