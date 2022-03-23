Briscoe's biggest western art auction returns for the first time since pandemic

Night of the Artists is happening for six weeks beginning March 27-May 8.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for an exciting event to attend in the Alamo City, we've got you covered.

The Briscoe’s biggest event of the year, and one of the largest Western Art Auction and Sales in the world, is returning to its full schedule for the first time since the pandemic, the museum says.

It's called Night of the Artists and it's happening for six weeks beginning March 27-May 8.

After the exhibit, the pieces will become a part of private collections. There will be nearly 300 new works of paintings, sculptures and mixed media by 78 of the country’s leading contemporary Western artists.

Some of the featured artists include Mary Ross Buchholz, C. Michael Dudash, Teresa Elliott, Martin Grelle, George Hallmark, Z.S. Liang, Kenny McKenna, Jan Mapes, Don Oelze, Paul Rhymer, Stefan Savides, Billy Schenck, Michael Ome Untiedt, Kim Wiggins and Xiang Zhang.

"Now more than ever, the importance of art in our lives cannot be understated and the fantastic artists and the remarkable works featured this year deserve to be celebrated,” said Michael Duchemin, President and CEO of the Briscoe Western Art Museum.

The event’s two-day opening weekend kicks off with the annual Briscoe Bison Society Collectors Summit, where artists, collectors and gallery owners gather to share their insights during panel discussions and conversations exploring the Western art market and trends.