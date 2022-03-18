How to help Texas residents, first responders affected by Eastland County wildfires

Here are some ways to help or receive help amid the roaring Eastland County wildfires.

EASTLAND, Texas — Wildfires continue to roar through Eastland County and have burned tens of thousands of acres since they began Thursday afternoon.

Dry and windy conditions have fueled much of these fires.

Four main fires are currently burning through different areas of the county, but the Texas A&M Forest Service is referring to the overall incident as "the Eastland Complex fire."

Over 45,000 acres have burned as of Saturday afternoon.

Officials throughout the area, including some in different counties, are offering ways to help residents and first responders who are affected by the fires.

This story will be updated as more ways to help are organized.

Donate online to fire relief funds

The Community Foundation of Abilene has set up online pages for those who want to donate to fire relief. More information can be found here.

The Eastland County fire relief fund will go to fire departments and non-profits helping residents and businesses affected by the fires in Eastland County.

The Big Country fire relief fund will send donations to fire departments and non-profits in other surrounding areas that are affected by the wildfires.

Volunteer

Texas Baptist Men is always looking for volunteers during disasters.

GoFundMe

GoFundMe has set up a page with verified fundraisers for those affected by the wildfires.

Stay safe and offer help through nearby Erath County

The Erath County Sheriff's Office is recommending that people not drive into Eastland County to drop off items. Instead, deliveries will be coordinated by Erath County officials.

Erath County has set up donation drop-offs at the following locations:

Rear parking lot of the sheriff's office at 1043 Glen Rose Rd, Stephenville, TX 76401. Contact the sheriff's office at 254-965-3338 or 254-965-3318. The department says someone will meet you and help you unload any items.

Walker Insurance Agency - Farmers Insurance at 155 N. Graham #102, Stephenville – 254-918-2020

Dublin Chamber of Commerce is accepting at the Old School Gym located in the 400 block of North Post Oak, Dublin.

The following items are being requested for Eastland:

Water/Gatorade

Socks

White T-shirts

Snacks

Baby wipes

The sheriff's office is also recommending those who want to donate money to do so in the form of gift cards. No cash and no clothing donations -- except for socks and white T-shirts -- will be accepted at the drop-off locations.

Help and receive help locally in Eastland County

Those already in the Eastland area can still help or receive help locally, even as Erath County officials urge that outside residents who want to help not go into Eastland to drop off donations due to the dangers of the fires.

The Eastland Independent School District is keeping a live feed of ways to help and get help on its website. It says anyone who wants to donate water and/or Gatorade to help local firefighters can drop those donations off at the Eastland Fire Department at 414 S Seaman St, Eastland, TX 76448.

According to the district, the Eastland Fire Department will also be the point of contact and distribution for other county fire departments.

Those who want to help or need help can also go to the First Baptist Church in Eastland at 405 S. Seaman St., Eastland, TX 76448. The church will be taking and distributing personal hygiene items, toiletries, non-perishable food, packages of underwear and socks and jackets.

Families that need help can go to the following locations for assistance:

Daugherty Street Church of Christ - 309 S Daugherty Ave, Eastland, TX 76448

First United Methodist Church - 215 S Mulberry St, Eastland, TX 76448

River of Life Church - 1247 E Main St, Eastland, TX 76448

The Quarter Store in Ranger - 718 Pine St, Ranger, TX 76470

Eastland ISD officials say River of Life Church is an additional drop-off point for Eastland County donations. The church is accepting toiletries such as deodorant, soaps, toothpaste and tooth brushes, plus new or gently-used clothing.

Livestock relief

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says there is an urgent need for feed, hay and fencing supplies in areas affected by the Eastland Complex fire.