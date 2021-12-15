Beeville teacher goes viral for holiday hairstyle

Beeville ISD said her level of caring is "through the roof!"

BEEVILLE, Texas — A Beeville teacher is getting a lot of online attention after she posted a TikTok of her holiday hairstyle.

Ms. Angelika Benavidez of Moreno Junior High in Beeville wore her hair in a Christmas tree style for holiday hat day at the school.

The only problem was... Ms. Benavidez had a very hard time getting in and out of her car, even having to open the sunroof so her sky-high hairstyle would fit.

Ms. Benavidez eventually made it to school with her Christmas hair.

The video currently has over 4 million views on TikTok and hundreds of thousands of "likes."

Ms. Benavidez also made ABC national news for her holiday hair.

Our resident TikTok star Ms. Angelika Benavidez made national news for her effort to participate in Christmas Hat Day at Moreno Junior High! Her level of #caring is through the roof! #BISDElevate #BeInSpireD #WeAreBISD Posted by Beeville ISD on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

