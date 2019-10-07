SAN ANTONIO, Texas — As of 11 a.m. Friday, Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall Saturday morning along the Louisiana coastline as a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center reports Barry's winds are sustained at 65 mph.

Thursday evening, the NHC said Tropical Storm Barry has the potential to be a "life-threatening storm" when it makes landfall. A Hurricane Warning is in effect along the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts.

KENS 5 has the perfect tool for viewers to stay ahead of the possible tropical storm.

Can't see the map? Click here.

Minimal effects still expected for Southeast Texas this weekend.

RELATED: Monitoring Barry

RELATED: ICE suspends immigration enforcement amid Tropical Storm Barry