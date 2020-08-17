Tropics update: Tropical Depression 14 forms, will likely enter the Gulf of Mexico early next week

HOUSTON — We're reaching the peak of hurricane season and there are a trio of systems the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on, and so are we.
Tropical Depression 14 heading for the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Depression Fourteen has formed, the National Hurricane Center announced Thursday morning.
The forecast does call for the depression to possibly enter the Gulf by Sunday into Monday. The current forecast would keep the storm north of the Greater Antilles, and thus further strengthening to a borderline hurricane is projected by the end of the weekend. Still plenty of time to prepare.
Tropical Depression 14 spaghetti models
Watching 2 other systems farther west
The forecast for newly designated Tropical Depression Thirteen has a gradual strengthening over the next several days as it moves generally along a WNW direction at a fairly descent clip, currently at 20 mph.
Meanwhile Invest 97 in the Caribbean is not showing signs of better organization as it remains in a rather hostile environment. Once in the western Caribbean, we may see some further development. Models have consistently moved this wave into the Gulf, but have fluctuated on exactly where. Both the GFS and Euro have the wave moving into the Gulf and then north toward the central Gulf coast as a weak system and primarily a rain maker.
Keep in mind, tropical models do a poor job of forecasting unorganized systems, however, they have been rather consistent for the last few days. We'll see if this trend continues.
The next names on the Tropical List are “Laura” and “Marco.”
Be prepared this hurricane season
It's way too early to know where these two systems will go or if they will develop. Regardless, we're in a very active hurricane season, so it's a good idea to know what you'll need if a storm was approaching.
Here is a list of important items you should have at home or take with you if you evacuate:
- Water - at least 1 gallon daily per person for 3-7 days; also fill bathtub and other containers; Gator Aid is good to fend off dehydration
- Food - at least enough for 3-7 days; non-perishable packaged or canned food; juices; foods for infants or elderly family members; snack foods; food for special diets
- Non-electric can opener
- Cooking tools, fuel
- Paper plates and cups, plastic utensils
- Bedding: Blankets, Pillows, etc.
- Clothing
- Rain gear
- Sturdy shoes
- First Aid Kit, Medicines, Prescription Drugs
- Toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags
- Toiletries, hand sanitizer, hygiene items, moisture wipes, dry shampoo
- Flashlight, batteries, lantern
- Radio: Battery operated and NOAA weather radio
- Telephones: Fully charged cell phone with extra battery; chargers; traditional (not cordless) telephone set
- Cash (with some small bills) and Credit Cards: Banks and ATMs may not be available for extended periods
- Important documents: Place in a waterproof container or watertight resealable plastic bag: Should include insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, prescriptions, etc.
- Tools: Keep a set with you during the storm
- Gas: Fill up your vehicles several days before landfall is expected; Gas stations could lose power during a storm and supply trucks may not be able to reach the area
- Pet care items: Proper identification, immunization records, medications, ample supply of food and water; a carrier or cage; muzzle and/ or leash
- Bleach without lemon or any other additives
- Fire extinguisher
- Mosquito repellent
- Keys
- Toys, books and games for children
- Duct tape
- Cell Phone charging stations - locations where you can charge mobile devices