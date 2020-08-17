Tropics update: Tropical Depression 14 forms, will likely enter the Gulf of Mexico early next week

The next storm names on the list are “Laura” and “Marco.” It's too soon to know where these disturbances will go, but the Gulf Coast will want to watch closely.

HOUSTON — We're reaching the peak of hurricane season and there are a trio of systems the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on, and so are we.

Tropical Depression 14 heading for the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression Fourteen has formed, the National Hurricane Center announced Thursday morning.

The forecast does call for the depression to possibly enter the Gulf by Sunday into Monday. The current forecast would keep the storm north of the Greater Antilles, and thus further strengthening to a borderline hurricane is projected by the end of the weekend. Still plenty of time to prepare.

Here is the cone of newly formed #TD14. There is significant uncertainty in the strength forecast so now is the time to review all hurricane plans and supplies. This storm could be near or exceed hurricane force upon its approach to the gulf coast. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/ylQanqaiQk — Blake Mathews (@KHOUBlake11) August 20, 2020

Tropical Depression 14 spaghetti models

Watching 2 other systems farther west

The forecast for newly designated Tropical Depression Thirteen has a gradual strengthening over the next several days as it moves generally along a WNW direction at a fairly descent clip, currently at 20 mph.

NHC is monitoring 2 other disturbances this Thu morning. The low in the western Caribbean is of most concern, and it will likely become a tropical depression later today. Interests near the NW Caribbean should monitor this system. The full outlook is https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/wbonja9EjL — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile Invest 97 in the Caribbean is not showing signs of better organization as it remains in a rather hostile environment. Once in the western Caribbean, we may see some further development. Models have consistently moved this wave into the Gulf, but have fluctuated on exactly where. Both the GFS and Euro have the wave moving into the Gulf and then north toward the central Gulf coast as a weak system and primarily a rain maker.

Keep in mind, tropical models do a poor job of forecasting unorganized systems, however, they have been rather consistent for the last few days. We'll see if this trend continues.

The next names on the Tropical List are “Laura” and “Marco.”

Be prepared this hurricane season

It's way too early to know where these two systems will go or if they will develop. Regardless, we're in a very active hurricane season, so it's a good idea to know what you'll need if a storm was approaching.

