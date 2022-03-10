How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian

Here's how you can help the Floridians who were hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian pushed into southwest Florida and brought catastrophic storm surge, winds and rainfall to much of the region.

Homes, businesses and infrastructures are completely gone after the Category 4 Hurricane swept across the state.

Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are some of the hardest hit areas in Florida. Hurricane-force winds and flooding rains caused unimaginable damage to the people in these areas. Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, many will now have to start rebuilding.

We made a list of ways to donate and support the victims of Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of organizations that you can donate to help: