We’re off to a warm and humid start to Halloween in the San Antonio area. There is a slight chance of rain this morning so bring your umbrella if you’re leaving the house.

Things are going to clear out by late morning and for the early afternoon but a cold front making its way into South Texas will bring some severe weather with it. The strong winds and severe thunderstorms will mostly be east of us but we won’t miss out on the rain. There’s still a slight risk for us.

⚠️ A cold front and upper level disturbance will move through South Central Texas this afternoon and evening, bringing multiple rounds of storms to portions of the region. A few of these storms could become strong to severe. pic.twitter.com/7nTIZzAYyz — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 31, 2018

There’s a 60 percent chance of evening showers, including a chance of thunderstorms. But after tonight, the rain will clear out, and we’ll enjoy the effects of the cold front. We’ll have overnight lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine on Thursday.

⚡ Stay weather aware this afternoon and evening if you have outdoor Halloween plans. If you are close enough to hear thunder you are at risk from being struck by lightning. pic.twitter.com/B0r1AN3R9Y — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 31, 2018

