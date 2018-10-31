We’re off to a warm and humid start to Halloween in the San Antonio area. There is a slight chance of rain this morning so bring your umbrella if you’re leaving the house.
Things are going to clear out by late morning and for the early afternoon but a cold front making its way into South Texas will bring some severe weather with it. The strong winds and severe thunderstorms will mostly be east of us but we won’t miss out on the rain. There’s still a slight risk for us.
There’s a 60 percent chance of evening showers, including a chance of thunderstorms. But after tonight, the rain will clear out, and we’ll enjoy the effects of the cold front. We’ll have overnight lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine on Thursday.