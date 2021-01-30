SpaceX set to launch 18th Starlink mission

The constellation of networked satellites will head to space on Monday.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The next batch of Starlink satellites will make their way into space this weekend.

This will be SpaceX's 18th mission of sending up additions to the constellation of networked satellites and the company's second launch of 2021.

"The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe," the Kennedy Space Center wrote.

Starlink satellites will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Launch Complex 39-A in Cape Canaveral.

Monday's launch window is from 6:31 a.m. to 6:25 a.m. Given the hour the launch will not be able to be viewed in person at the center.

But, you can tune into 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

🚀🚨SpaceX is now scheduled to launch the 18th mission of Starlink from LC-39A on Sunday, January 31. The launch window occurs between 6:52 to 7:13 a.m. ET.



👀 Launch viewing at the visitor complex is not available. ☕



💻 https://t.co/956qjiPOZI pic.twitter.com/cZnsWA3f1a — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (@ExploreSpaceKSC) January 29, 2021