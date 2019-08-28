Incarnate Word vs. UTSA

When, where: Saturday, 5 p.m., Alamodome

Series record: First meeting (season opener for both teams)

UIW last year: 6-5 overall, 5-2 in Southland Conference

UTSA last year: 3-9 overall, 2-6 in Conference USA, fifth in West Division

UIW's first season: 2009 (36-72 all-time record, 10 seasons)

UTSA's first season: 2011 (41-54 all-time record, 8 seasons)

SAN ANTONIO – For the record, both of Frank Harris' feet were on the ground Tuesday when he spoke to the media for the first time since being named UTSA's starting quarterback by coach Frank Wilson on Monday.

While some may have expected Harris to be walking on air after being given the keys to the Roadrunners' offense, he took Wilson's decision with the same aplomb he's demonstrated since he was a sophomore starter at Clemens High School.

After battling through two knee injuries that have sidelined him since the eighth game of his senior season at Clemens, Harris heads into his first college game against Incarnate Word in Saturday's opener with a well-grounded mindset.

Asked about his reaction when Wilson told him he would start Saturday, Harris said: "I was real blessed and honored to get that opportunity. I just told him that I wouldn't let him down. Just going out there and playing with my teammates is a great feeling."

How does Harris, a sophomore, think he'll feel when he runs out on the field with his teammates before Saturday's opening kickoff?

"I'll probably be a little nervous, but I know my teammates got me," he said.

Then Harris quickly tried to deflect attention from himself.

"It's not about me, this game," he said. "Never about me. We'll go out there and execute."

It's been a long road back for Harris, who hasn't played in a game in nearly three years. After he sat out his freshman season in 2017, Harris was on track to be UTSA's starting quarterback last year before he tore the ACL in his right knee during spring training in April 2018.

A lesser man might have quit after sustaining such serious injuries, but Harris pressed on and committed himself to a grueling rehab program that tested him mentally as well as physically.

"It makes you stronger," Harris said Tuesday, referring to the adversity he's faced.

Wilson described Harris as a "high-character young man" and recounted part of the conversation they had when Harris was told he had earned the starting job. Wilson was struck by what Harris said after the coach cautioned him about becoming content.

"His rebuttal was, 'How can I be content (after) I left so many things on the field to be desired,'" Wilson said. "'I demand more from myself. I'm honored, I'm humbled but, coach, I'm even better than what I've done this far. I can be better. I can get better.' It's always good to hear that type of gratitude and humility . . . It was a very humble moment for him."

Harris stayed on message when he spoke with the media Tuesday.

"Like coach said, you can't get content," he said. "I've got to go out there and prepare every day. You've got to keep working and can't be satisfied."

UTSA sophomore quarterback Frank Harris hasn't played in a game since his senior season at Clemens High School in 2016.

David Flores / KENS5.com

Harris talked about rehabbing with safety Carl Austin III, who was redshirted last year after sustaining an ACL injury.

"Me and him were in the training room, probably at the same time," Harris said. "We motivated each other. We told each other that we'd come back out here. It's going to be one to remember.

"We can't take it for granted because we wanted to play last year. So (to) come back out here now, just makes us so much stronger. Just cherish every moment of it."

Austin, one of the senior leaders on this year's team, will start at safety in Saturday's opener.

Harris was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the state during his three-year run at Clemens, passing for 3,968 yards and 41 touchdowns and rushing for 4,201 yards and 60 TDs. He had his best season when he was a junior, throwing for 2,033 yards and 17 TDs and running for 2,741 yards and 38 TDs.

Harris will be counted on to jump-start a UTSA offense that struggled mightily last season. The Roadrunners finished last among 130 FBS teams in total offense with an average of 247.1 yards per game, and were held to a field goal in two of their six league losses. UTSA was shut out once.

Flanked by his parents, dynamic Clemens High School quarterback Frank Wilson signs an NCAA letter of intent with UTSA in February 2017.

David Flores / KENS5.com

UTSA was ranked 129th in scoring, averaging just 14.2 points per game. The Roadrunners were 128th in rushing offense and 119th in passing offense.

"We've got a whole different team this year, so we've got to go out there and prepare every game," Harris said. "Can't overlook anybody. Just go out there and execute like I know we can and we'll be fine."

UTSA is working under its third offensive coordinator in three years. Jeff Kastl, who coached the team's wide receivers the previous three seasons, succeeded Al Borges in January.

Harris was effusive in his praise of Kastl, who was one of the first assistants Wilson hired when he took over the UTSA program in January 2016. Kastl is the longest-tenured assistant coach on Wilson's staff.

"He's a great coach," Harris said. "He likes to learn his players. He reaches out to us outside of football. He wants to know more about you. He's a player's coach. He's likable. He just listens to what you have to say. He's great all around."

Wilson, who is starting his fourth season as the Roadrunners' coach, is 15-21 since succeeding Larry Coker in January 2016.