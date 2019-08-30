Incarnate Word vs. UTSA

When, where: Saturday, 5 p.m., Alamodome

Series record: First meeting (season opener for both teams)

UIW last year: 6-5 overall, 6-2 in Southland Conference

UTSA last year: 3-9 overall, 2-6 in Conference USA, fifth in West Division

UIW's first season: 2009 (36-72 all-time record, 10 seasons)

UTSA's first season: 2011 (41-54 all-time record, 8 seasons)

SAN ANTONIO – Some Incarnate Word football players were having fun playing pickup basketball at the UIW Wellness Center in late July when they were asked if they were looking forward to playing UTSA in their season opener.

"Sure are," one player said.

Then another talked about the Cardinals feeling disrespected because the CVS Pharmacy across the street from UIW on Broadway didn't have any UIW merchandise for sale, but UTSA shirts and caps could be purchased there.

"Man, we're right across the street and they don't sell our stuff there," the player said. "We want to change that."

The narrative would make for good motivation for the Cardinals – if only it were true. In fact, the CVS Pharmacy across the street from UIW has been selling UIW shirts, caps, hoodies and even socks since July.

"We sell just Incarnate Word because it's across the street," CVS manager Phillip Roussin said. "That's the only college I carry. I think it's hysterical that they think I carry another school's stuff when they're across the street. I have to carry Incarnate Word (merchandise) because parents come visit the school and they ask for it."

None of that will matter Saturday when UIW and UTSA clash in the first meeting between the two schools on the football field. While both schools compete in Division I, they play at different levels of the NCAA.

UTSA competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision, or Division I-A, and UIW plays in the Football Championship Subdivision, formerly Division I-AA. FBS schools are allowed to award more scholarships than those in the FCS.

From that perspective, the conventional thinking goes, UTSA has everything to lose and little to gain by beating the Cardinals.

So why did UTSA agree to play UIW?

"Because the city demanded it," UTSA coach Frank Wilson said.

A UIW victory would be a big boost for a program opening its 11th season. UTSA played its inaugural season in 2011, two years after UIW kicked off its first game.

"It's been a lot of work," UIW coach Eric Morris said, reflecting on preseason workouts. "I think the kids are eager to hit somebody besides than our own team. It's always an exciting time of the year. Everybody is undefeated. Everybody has high goals, lofty expectations.

"Until you actually go out there and make a play on Saturday, nothing counts. It'll be fun to see our guys with a matchup like UTSA, a bigger school with recruits, probably superior athletes at times. For our guys to go out there and get a chance to play at the Alamodome will be a neat experience."

UIW went 6-5 overall and 6-2 in the Southland Conference last year in its first season under Morris, who was offensive coordinator at Texas Tech before taking his first head-coaching job in late December 2017.

The Cardinals earned their first berth in the FCS playoffs, losing in the opening round without injured quarterback Jon Copeland.

"It's going to be a fun opportunity, especially to take over San Antonio," Cardinals defensive lineman Luke Termin said this week. "Just being real about it, it's the two DIs in San Antonio, and they're going to face off, and I'm excited to show who the real competitor is."

UTSA is coming off a season in which it finished 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA's West Division. The Roadrunners lost their last six games and were held to only three points twice and shut out once during that stretch.

The opener will mark the college debut of quarterback Frank Harris, who has fought back from two knee injuries to earn the starting job. A 2017 Clemens High School graduate, Harris hasn't played since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in the eighth game of his senior season.

Harris was on track to be UTSA’s starting quarterback last season before he tore the ACL in his right knee during spring training in April 2018.

After missing the past two seasons, Harris is raring to go and ready to play in a game again.

"It's going to be a big test for us," he said after a workout this week. "We've got to go out there and execute. It's going to be a great game. Of course, it's going to be a great one for them and a great for us. We've got to go out there and play our game, and we'll be fine."

A dynamic dual-threat quarterback in high school, Harris will be counted on to jump-start a UTSA offense that struggled mightily last season. The Roadrunners finished last among 130 FBS teams in total offense with an average of 247.1 yards per game.

UTSA was ranked 129th in scoring, averaging just 14.2 points per game. The Roadrunners were 128th in rushing offense and 119th in passing offense.

Two other players from Greater San Antonio, freshman tailback Sincere McCormick and freshman strong safety Rashad Wisdom, both from Judson, are expected to start against UIW.

Copeland was named SLC Freshman of the Year last season after completing 208 of 368 passes for 2,984 yards and 22 touchdowns in 10 games.. He was picked off 13 times. UIW averaged 32.4 points and 483.2 yards of total offense last season -- 322.7 passing and 160.5 passing.

"They're a force to be reckoned with from an offensive standpoint," Wilson said. "I like our defense and how we match up against them. I think our secondary can step up to the plate and do the things to minimize, and we'll have to minimize, big plays. We'll have to tackle well in space, and not allow balls to go over our head.

"I like our linebacker corps. I think we're faster than what we've in the past, and as athletic. Certainly, it's almost impossible to replace a Josiah Tauaefa, but we have guys that can go in and give us the speed and athleticism that we need against a spread offense like this one to limit them as much as possible."

The second-leading tackler in UTSA history, Tauaefa signed with the New York Giants as a free agent after going undrafted this spring. He has performed well in training camp and has a good shot at making the Giants' roster.