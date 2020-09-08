San Antonio FC earns emphatic road win in OKC

The Alamo City club is one of just four remaining undefeated teams left in the USL.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio FC (4-0-1) beat OKC Energy FC (1-3-2) 3-0 at Taft Stadium on Saturday night. Goals from Cristian Parano, Callum Montgomery, and Ignacio Bailone earned the Alamo City club three points as it continued its unbeaten start to the 2020 season.

SAFC opened the scoring in the 31st minute when Parano found the ball at the top of the OKC box following a rebound and half-volleyed it past goalkeeper CJ Cochran to take the 1-0 lead. The goal marked the Argentine’s third goal of the season and 10th overall since joining the Alamo City club ahead of the 2019 campaign.

The Alamo City club doubled its lead in the 70th minute when Parano whipped a ball into the OKC box on a set-piece, which Montgomery headed in to make it 2-0 while scoring his second goal of the season. The assist marked Parano’s second of the season and earned him SWBC Man of the Match honors along with his goal on the night.

SAFC sealed the win in the 77th minute when a counter attack sparked by midfielder and team debutant Santiago Viera found Bailone and forward Luis Solignac in on goal. The Argentinians combined to score, earning Bailone his first goal for the Alamo City.

The win also marked goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair’s second clean sheet of the season. The Canada native recorded three saves and two claims on the night.

Following the win, SAFC will travel to face FC Tulsa in a quick turnaround match on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. The Oklahoma club currently trails SAFC by just five points in the standings and is the only other club in Group D who remains undefeated.

Scoring Summary:

SAFC: 1-0, Cristian Parano 31’

SAFC: 2-0, Callum Montgomery (Cristian Parano assist) 70’

SAFC: 3-0, Ignacio Bailone (Luis Solignac assist) 77’

Disciplinary Summary:

OKC: Yellow Card (Jose Hernandez) 11’

OKC: Yellow Card (Kyle Hyland) 21’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Gonzalo Di Renzo) 29’

OKC: Yellow Card (Frank Lopez) 42’

OKC Yellow Card (Nicolas Taravel) 69’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Ignacio Bailone) 73’

SAFC Starting XI: GK: Dayne St. Clair; D: Connor Maloney, Mitchell Taintor, Hunter Gorskie (c), Callum Montgomery, Blake Smith; M: Zach Herivaux (Santiago Viera 49’), PC, Cristian Parano (Jose Gallegos 82’); F: Gonzalo Di Renzo (Ignacio Bailone 64’), Luis Solignac

Substitutions not used: Matthew Cardone, Kai Greene, Joshua Yaro, Tabort Etaka Preston

Postgame Notes: