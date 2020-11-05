SAN ANTONIO — The American Hockey League announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made after a vote by the AHL Board of Governors.

The San Antonio Rampage franchise was purchased by the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights in February. The franchise will now relocate to Nevada, serving as the AHL affiliate of the Golden Knights.

“Over 18 seasons we witnessed some great hockey and, together, created a lot of wonderful memories. It breaks my heart that we can’t say thank you and goodbye to our fans in person at the AT&T Center," said Frank Miceli, Spurs Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Operations.

The Rampage have finished the 2019-20 season with a 24-25-7-5 record.

