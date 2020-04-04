SAN ANTONIO — As we wait for the timeline on professional baseball, we had a chance to visit with San Antonio Missions Manager Rick Sweet from his spring training residence in Arizona.

"You know we don’t have anything huge going on here other than we’re starting to get more (coronavirus) cases," said Sweet.

VV: What is your perspective on what America and the world is going through right now?

Obviously nothing like this has ever happened in my time. But I will tell you that there is no doubt in my mind that we’ll get through this, and we’ll move on with our life, and we’ll all talk about this for the rest of our lives.

VV: Are you basically just in waiting to hear from Major League Baseball as far as when they will start, and what that means for minor league baseball after that?

Yeah, we have a conference call every week. We stay in touch with our players. I’ve talked to many of our players. They’re all at home. They’re all working out. We stay in touch with the organization. The Milwaukee Brewers have been great.

VV: Is there any mental preparation you or your players do to prepare for maybe half of a season?

Yeah, we don’t know. I would say we are preparing for a two to four-week spring training to get back into shape, and then most likely where we are now is with a shortened season, but get the playoffs in. I’m very confident there will be baseball, and that we’ll be in San Antonio. This is our country’s sport, and we wanna get it going again, and that would just show that we’re back on track and ready to start.

VV: Any final thoughts?

Everybody in San Antonio we’ll be back soon, and when we are, we look forward to seeing and talking to you all.