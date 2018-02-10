The new Alliance of American Football announced a milestone Monday – more than 500 players have now been signed across the league’s eight teams.

We are proud to announce The Alliance of American Football has now signed over 500 players to contracts for the inaugural 2019 season. 💯💯💯💯💯 #JoinTheAlliance



📰: https://t.co/KMvQ8Beu6X pic.twitter.com/PE67eKcjpZ — AAF (@TheAAF) October 1, 2018

The San Antonio Commanders now boast a 35-man roster. While it’s not nearly enough to take the field on opening day, the latest round of signings add a few more players with ties to the San Antonio area.

Former UTSA Roadrunners include defensive tackle Ashaad Mabry, defensive end Marion Smith and wide receiver Josh Stewart. Two UIW Cardinals are on the roster as well, with defensive back Jamari Gilbert joining punter Joseph Zima.

The team’s roster, which is built on players allocated using a regional process, includes a total of 21 players who played college football in the Lone Star State.

Former Reagan quarterback Trevor Knight should compete for the quarterback job. Top running backs with local ties include Aaron Green (San Antonio Madison High School and TCU), Khiry Robinson (Belton, Texas and West Texas A&M) and David Cobb (Killeen, Texas).

“As we get closer to our first snap on February 9th, our experienced general managers and personnel teams have been working around the clock to build their rosters and offer players a chance to begin, extend or revitalize their careers,” said Bill Polian, co-founder, The Alliance.

You can check the updated rosters for all eight teams on the AAF website.

