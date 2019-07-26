SAN MARCOS, Texas — It was without a doubt the most intense core muscle workout I have had in a long time. I had just climbed out of the passenger's seat of a 450 horsepower Porsche Carrera GTS.

"If we were going 100%, the acceleration and stopping would have been a lot more violent" said Steve Metz, one of the lead driving instructors for Longhorn Racing Academy.

We were at Harris Hill raceway just east of San Marcos. It's a 1.8 mile members only Grand Prix style racetrack. Here, members bring their own cars and run untill their hearts are content.

But it's also a place where you can drive one of many cars, most people only dream of owning. Their stable includes Porsches, a Lamborghini and Ferrari. Before you can slip behind the wheel though, you have to spend some time in class.

Metz, or one of several other instructors explain how these cars are so much more powerful, responsive and stop faster than most everything else on the street. It's a totally different animal. And the track, while wide open and seldom crowded takes some understanding.

After the class, Metz a former professional driver, took me for a ride around the track in the Porsche. It is hard to describe. The G-forces I felt as he slid the car around the corners was almost comparable to a ride i took with the Air Force Thunderbirds.

But, there was far more excitement ...LRA actually let me slide behind the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GTS and drive, as fast as I wanted around the track. If you're interested in a taking a spin with an instructor or driving yourself, here's a link to their website: www.longhornracingacademy.com