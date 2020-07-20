Momma bear and triplet cubs spotted living their best life near the Big South Fork

This bear family are pretty frequent visitors to the apple trees on this property in Oneida.

ONEIDA, Tenn. — A mother bear in East Tennessee has evidently found a great place to raise a family!

An Oneida family who lives near the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area are entertained regularly by the antics of a bear family that comes to eat out of their apple tree from time to time.

The cubs roll around and play between snacks and are generally the cutest things ever!

Family members said the mother bear is no stranger to them. This is actually the third set of triplet cubs they've seen her raise over the last few years.

Since they all look pretty fat and happy, she must be doing something right!

The human family, of course, watches from afar and doesn't get too close when the bear family comes to visit.

Bears are amazing and we love seeing them in East Tennessee, but we have to remember to be responsible to protect ourselves and the wildlife.

TWRA recommends keeping trash secured in areas where bears are active, and not leaving pet food or bird feeders out.

And, of course, you should always keep a respectable difference between you and a bear, especially one with cubs! In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, people are supposed to stay at least 50 feet away from wild animals.