These are the remaining events left of the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics are nearing an end. It has been two weeks filled with emotion, joy and heartbreak. It was an Olympics that will go down in history -- played during a worldwide pandemic.

Hundreds of medals have been won, but there are a few left to hand out.

As the final day is upon us, these events are left:

Women's basketball takes place at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. (Watch here) The United States is taking on Japan and going for its seventh gold medal in a row.

takes place at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The United States is taking on Japan and going for its seventh gold medal in a row. The men's marathon final takes place at 6 p.m. ET Saturday. (Watch here)

final takes place at 6 p.m. ET Saturday. The boxing finals begin at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday with the women's and men's lightweight bout along with the women's middleweight bout and men's super heavyweight bout. Team USA's Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr. are both boxing for gold. (Watch here)

The cycling track finals begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. (Watch here)

finals begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. The handball bronze medal match starts at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday (watch here) , while the women's match begins at 3 a.m. ET on Sunday. (Watch here)

bronze medal match starts at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday , while the women's match begins at 3 a.m. ET on Sunday. Rhythmic gymnastics will begin at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. (Watch here)

will begin at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. The women's bronze medal volleyball match takes place at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday (watch here) and the women's gold medal match, featuring Team USA and Brazil will go down at 12:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. (Watch here)

match takes place at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and the women's gold medal match, featuring Team USA and Brazil will go down at 12:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Lastly, there are four water polo matches that begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The men's gold medal match, featuring Greece and Serbia will happen at 3:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. (Watch here)