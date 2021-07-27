x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

As of Sunday morning, the U.S. leads with 59 total medals

TOKYO, Japan — The United States has racked up 59 total medals—including 20 gold—in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the most of any other nation. Saturday morning, China finally caught up to the Americans and tied the U.S. with 46 total medals, but by the evening swimming events, the U.S. regained their lead as Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke both swam to gold. 

The U.S. Swimming team has contributed the bulk of those medals, making up 30 of the 52. The first gold medal for the U.S. was won by Chase Kalisz, who shined in the men's 400-meter individual medley. Fellow American Jay Litherland took silver in the race. Lydia Jacoby won gold in the women's 100-meter backstroke, and Caeleb Dressel led the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team to gold. Dressel has gone on to win three more gold medals, breaking his own world record in the 100-meter butterfly in the process. 

Dressel broke an Olympic record in the 50-meter freestyle on Saturday night. The U.S. closed out swimming strong Saturday night, breaking a world record in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay with the team of Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple.

RELATED: Dressel wins 100m butterfly, breaks his own world record

RELATED: Caeleb Dressel wins 4th Olympic gold in 50-meter freestyle

Among the gold medals are some historic firsts for the Americans. 

On Tuesday, July 27, American surfer Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions in the sport’s Olympic debut. Moore, a 28-year-old from Hawaii, delivered a standout performance and took gold in the women’s competition, while Ferreira won in the men’s.

Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to claim the featherweight division title.

Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky swam for gold in the first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday night. American teammate Erica Sullivan got the silver and the bronze went to Germany's Sarah Kohler. Ledecky capped off her 2020 Olympics with a gold in the 800m freestyle—marking her third straight Olympics win in the event.

RELATED: Ledecky wins 2nd Tokyo gold in 800m free

American Bobby Finke had an incredible come-from-behind win in the first-ever men's 800-meter freestyle Wednesday night, going from fifth to first in the last 50 meters of the race to win gold. He had yet another amazing finish Saturday night when he won gold in the men's 1500-meter freestyle.

Suni Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic gymnastics all-around title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.

RELATED: Suni Lee wins gold in women's all-around gymnastics final

Click here to watch all of Suni Lee's all-around gold medal-clinching routines.

Overall, China leads with 21 gold medals, while the U.S. follows with 18. Japan is third with 17.

Warning: Potential spoilers ahead

Here’s a full list of the medals the U.S. has won so far:

GOLD: 20

Swimming

Surfing

Fencing

Taekwondo

Shooting

Basketball

  • Women's 3-on-3

Gymnastics

Golf

SILVER: 23

Gymnastics

Swimming

Shooting

Equestrian

Diving

Triathlon

  • Mixed relay: Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, and Morgan Pearson

Cycling

Track & Field

BRONZE: 16

Skateboarding

Gymnastics

Swimming

Diving

Triathlon

Track & Field

Shooting

Fencing

Click here for a list of live streams for Sunday, August 1

This story will be updated as the Olympics continue.

NEWS CENTER Maine Tokyo 2020 Olympics Playlist

Related Articles

 