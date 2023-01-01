Texans can clinch No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft with loss in season finale

The Texans would clinch the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft with a loss against rival Colts in their regular season finale.

HOUSTON — It’s simple for the Houston Texans come Sunday – lose against rival Indianapolis and you win the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, if the Texans finish out the season with a win on the road against the Colts and the Chicago Bears lose their season finale against Minnesota Vikings, Houston will be picking No. 2 overall come April.

While picking No. 2 overall would still ensure that the Texans would have the opportunity to select one of the top two prospects available, having their choice of the class would seem more reassuring.

Picking No. 2 overall also carries the risk of a QB-needy team trading up with the Bears to snag their choice of signal-caller.

So far, Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has declared for the NFL Draft. The other top quarterback prospect, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, has not yet made his intentions known.

Both quarterbacks made their case to be the No. 1 overall selection in the college football postseason.

The Texans will also be keeping an eye on how the Cleveland Browns finish the season. Houston owns the rights to Cleveland’s first and third-round selections via the trade for Deshaun Watson.

As it stands right now, the second first-round pick would be at No. 12, allowing the Texans to add two top players to their roster. The Texans already utilized one of the picks acquired in the trade in the first round of the 2022 NFL when they selected guard Kenyon Green with the No. 15 overall pick.

2023 NFL Draft order (as of Week 17)

Here is the NFL Draft order as it stands heading into the final week of the regular season.

Houston Texans Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams Atlanta Falcons Las Vegas Raiders Carolina Panthers Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns New York Jets Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Pick forfeited by Miami Dolphins Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Tampa Bay Buccaneers New England Patriots New York Giants Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Cincinnati Bengals Minnesota Vikings Dallas Cowboys Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles

How many picks do the Texans have in 2023?

The Texans have 11 picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft with extra selections in the first and third rounds via the Deshaun Watson trade with Cleveland. They also have three sixth-round picks acquired through trades with the Giants, Saints and 49ers.

With this many selections, the Texans gain the flexibility to move up and down the draft board to go after prospects they value highly.

Here is a list of the Texans picks in 2023:

1st

1st (Browns)

2nd

3rd

3rd (Browns)

4th

5th

6th (Giants)

6th (Saints)

6th (49ers)

7th

Who has the most picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

As it stands right now, the Houston Texans have the most picks heading into the 2023 NFL Draft with 11 selections.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City. The first is set for Thursday, while the second and third rounds are held Friday night. The remaining fourth through seventh rounds will be held Saturday.

