Live NFL Draft coverage: Texans take LSU DB Derek Stingley Jr. with 3rd overall pick

The Texans took DB Derek Stingley Jr. with their first selection in the first round and now have a decision to make about what to do with the 13th overall pick.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAS VEGAS — With their first pick (3rd overall), the Texans selected defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU.

Stingley is yet another outstanding defensive back from LSU.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Stingley, who excels in man coverage, was an All-American as a freshman, but injuries, including to his foot in 2021, led to lesser numbers last season.

Still, the grandson of former Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley, who was paralyzed in a 1978 preseason game, has been a coveted cornerback throughout this draft process.

Stingley had six interceptions and broke up 15 passes as a freshman in 2019 but has played just 10 games in the last two seasons because of injuries. He played just three games last season before having foot surgery.

It’s the first time since 2019 that the Texans have had a pick in the first round and they have two, thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade with Cleveland.

They had the third pick in the draft because of last year’s 4-13 finish and received the 13th spot from the Browns as one of three first-round picks they received as part of the deal for Watson.

The Texans didn’t have a first-rounder the last two drafts after sending those selections to Miami in the 2019 trade that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston. This is the second time in franchise history and the first since 2004 they’ve had two first-round picks.

With the first overall pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker, a linebacker who played at the University of Georgia.

Predraft info

Some teams, including the Houston Texans, will be particularly busy in the NFL draft Thursday night.

A record eight teams own two first-round picks. That’s one more than the previous high of seven set four times before, including in 2019 and 2020.

The Texans have the third and 13th overall selections.

The Jets have the fourth and 10th overall selections.

The Giants own the fifth and the seventh overall picks.

The Eagles have picks 15 and 18.

The Saints own selections 16 and 19.

The Packers are picking 22nd and 28th.

The Chiefs own back-to-back picks at 29 and 30.

And the Lions own the second selection and the 32nd and final pick of Round 1, which they acquired from the Rams last year in the Matthew Stafford trade.

NFL Draft prospects with ties to the Houston area

Texas A&M standout Kenyon Green ranks as one of the top interior offensive linemen in this draft class. Here is the AP’s breakdown of the star from Atascocita High School:

Kenyon Green, G, 6-4, 325, Texas A&M

Summary: Powerful and versatile lineman who played four different positions in his time with the Aggies. A punishing run blocker who has struggled some with recognition in pass blocking.

Fact: Father was an offensive lineman at Grambling and his mother played volleyball at UCLA.

Green is the only prospect to keep an eye on from the trenches. Logan Hall, who starred with the Houston Cougars, is expected to be selected in the early rounds.

Logan Hall, 6-6, 275, Houston

Summary: Physical specimen who never gives up on a play. Elbow surgery in December did not stop him from playing in the Senior Bowl.

Fact: Was used up and down the line at Houston, where he finished with 19 1/2 tackles for loss in 2021.

Another standout to keep on eye on is defensive back Jalen Pitre from Baylor. The defender starred locally at Stafford High School. Here's the AP breakdown on him:

Jalen Pitre, 5-11, 198, Baylor

Summary: Versatile, physical and aggressive near the line of scrimmage, but size suggests he needs to be better than he is in coverage at the next level