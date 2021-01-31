Deshaun Watson pulls references to Houston Texans from his Instagram and Twitter accounts

It's the latest twist in the Watson-Texans saga after reports earlier this week that the star quarterback wants out.

HOUSTON — The latest twist in the Deshaun Watson-Houston Texans saga played out on social media Saturday.

Watson removed any mentions of the Houston Texans from his Twitter and Instagram profiles. The account descriptions now say he can be contacted through his agent or marketing manager.

It definitely sends a message about the relationship between the team and its star quarterback.

Sports Radio 610 host Landry Locker talked to KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera about where Watson stands now after new head coach David Culley was introduced on Friday.

“I don’t think DW is any happier after watching it, but I don’t think he’s any more angry after watching it,” said Locker. “I don’t think he wants to run through a wall for David Cully and I don’t think he’s eager to come back to the Texans, but I think a Cal (McNair) Q and A could have made him more angry, so my thoughts really didn’t change.”

And if it wasn’t bad enough that Watson is at odds with the Texans, the national media is starting to pick up on J.J. Watt and his possible departure. Sports Illustrated ran a story on Saturday, saying that players and coaches believe Watt’s time in Houston is over.

When did Deshaun Watson sign his contract extension?

Just months ago, Texans fans were elated at the thought of Watson playing for Houston for another four years after the quarterback signed a hefty 4-year, $160 million contract extension with the Texans.

His contract, though, has a no-trade clause, which means he has a significant say in his destination, and according to CBS.com, Watson is looking to play hardball with the Texans, to the point he's willing to waive his no-trade clause to make sure he never takes another snap for them in the future.