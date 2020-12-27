x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Texans

Texans drop to 4-11 with 37-31 loss to Bengals at NRG

It was a back-and-forth matchup with the Bengals ending up on top.
Credit: AP
Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) catches a pass for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey (51) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Cincinnati Bengals their first road win in more than two years with a 37-31 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. 

The Texans were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered. 

The Bengals added a field goal after that to seal the victory.

Cincinnati vs. Houston first half highlights

Cincinnati got on the board first with this scoring strike from Bandon Allen to Drew Sample. 7-0 Bengals.

Houston put 3 on the board with a field goal, set up by this Deshaun Watson to Brandon Cooks bomb.

After a Bengals field goal, Watson and Cooks hooked up again, this time for 7. 10-10 ballgame.

Cincinnati vs. Houston second half highlights

The Bengals Samaje Perine broke tackle after tackle on this touchdown run to give Cincinnati the lead back. 17-10 Bengals.

The Texans answered back on the following drive when David Johnson found paydirt. 17 all.

Cincinnati wen back in front, 24-17 on this Allen to Higgins touchdown pass.

Houston tied it back up with this Watson to Johnson strike.

The Texans took their first lead of the game at 31-27 with this Watson to Fells pass. THIS is determination!

But Cincinnati took a lead back that they wouldn't give back.

Related Articles