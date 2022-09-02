Super Bowl 2022: Kickoff time, performers and more

Whether you're a casual fan or die-hard Rams or Bengals fan, here's your simple guide to watching Super Bowl 56.

WASHINGTON — The NFL is set to conclude its 102nd season when Super Bowl LVI gets underway at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The matchup features the Los Angeles Rams from the NFC vs. the Cincinnati Bengals from the AFC.

When is the Super Bowl? What time is the Super Bowl on Sunday?

Super Bowl LVI (which stands for Super Bowl 56) kicks off Feb. 13 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (5:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LVI will be shown on NBC, along with NBC's Peacock streaming service and will also be available for free on the NFL website/apps as well as Yahoo Sports. DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and fuboTV also have NBC.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI.

Dre said there will be surprises during their show, but he's already added two deaf musicians — Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes. It'll be the first time deaf performers will take part in the halftime show.

Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs in American Sign Language as the superstar performers rap and sing on stage.

The Weeknd was last year's Super Bowl halftime show headliner, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headlining the year before that. Jay-Z's Roc Nation company is once again co-producing the halftime show.

Other previous halftime show performers include Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

Who is performing the national anthem?

Country music star Mickey Guyton will be singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 56. She told the Associated Press that she'll be joined by a choir, which she wanted to showcase "every face of America."

Who is performing "America the Beautiful"?

R&B hitmaker Jhené Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LVI.

Aiko, a six-time Grammy nominee, is one of R&B’s top stars and has achieved multi-platinum status with songs like “Sativa,” “While We’re Young” and “The Worst.”

Who is performing the sign language for the national anthem and "America the Beautiful?

Wait...who is in the Super Bowl this year?

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

When was the last time the Bengals went to the Super Bowl?

The Cincinnati Bengals have reached the Super Bowl two times before - in the 1981 and 1988 Super Bowls - and lost to the San Francisco 49ers both times.

Which teams have never been in the Super Bowl?

There are just four teams in the NFL who have never appeared in the championship game: The Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

Which teams have never won a Super Bowl?

There are 12 teams, including the four listed above, who had never won a Super Bowl. That list includes the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texas.

How long is the Super Bowl?

According to CBS Sports, the average Super Bowl broadcast over the past 20 years has been about three-and-a-half hours long, including the halftime show that generally lasts 20 to 30 minutes.

The longest Super Bowl over the past decade was in 2013, which lasted 4 hours and 15 minutes. The main reason that game went so long was because there was a 34-minute delay because of a power outage at the Superdome in New Orleans.

What show will air after the Super Bowl?

Normally networks hosting the Super Bowl will use the slot immediately after the game to premiere a new show or to feature one of their biggest hits.