Watching the pros beyond the fences is fun, but for one Cowboys fan, it’s her passion.

“I don’t buy. I don’t purchase autographs. I like getting my own memory,” said Elizabeth Frausto, who says she’s attended every training camp in Oxnard since 2001

And every time the Cowboys are in town, she comes away with a very valuable memento.

“I would see people make custom helmets—get one signature. I said, ‘Why one? Why not all?’” shd said.

For most, earning an autograph is purely based on luck. For Frausto, it’s a skill. Each of her customized helmets has a theme. This year, she’s hoping for a Super Bowl. And there’s no price that anyone could pay to take these helmets away from her.

“I had so many offers like, ‘Hey will you sell that to me?’ I said no! It’s priceless,” she said.

And if you don’t believe her, just ask her kid.

“In my will, [the autographs] are handed off to my daughter without sale. If she decides to sell one piece, they are donated to Dallas Cowboys headquarters,” she noted.

Getting the autographs is a passion, but it’s the compassion from the players she meets that will always resonate with her when she brings her helmets home.

“Most of all, I look for the heart in the players, because when the heart is there, we got a team.”

