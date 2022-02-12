UTSA earns program-record 30 Conference USA accolades after another banner year

27 Roadrunners got all-conference honors, including six on the first team.

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Roadrunners are Conference USA champions again, and they earned a program-record 30 all-conference and all-freshman team accolades on Tuesday.

27 Roadrunners got all-conference honors, including six on the first team. Those players were quarterback Frank Harris, wide receiver Zakhari Franklin and center Ahofitu Maka, as well as defensive lineman Brandon Brown and defensive backs Clifford Chattman and Corey Mayfield Jr.

Wide receivers De’Corian Clark and Joshua Cephus, linebacker Jamal Ligon, punter Lucas Dean and place-kicker Jared Sackett made the second team.

A total of 16 Roadrunners earned honorable mention accolades, and three made the C-USA All-Freshman Team. Despite the bevy of awards, Head Coach Jeff Traylor wasn't satisfied.

"We are going to have some angry dudes in this Bowl Game," he tweeted. "Show me who is better? I will ride with my guys all day."

The Conference USA champs are set to take on Troy in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on December 16 in Orlando.

Frank Harris was the MVP of the championship game against UNT after throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 31 touchdowns this season, in addition to almost 600 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.