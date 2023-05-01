Spurs trade with Celtics for cash, center Vonleh

SAN ANTONIO — In a roster move, the San Antonio Spurs have made a trade with Boston for cash and center Noah Vonleh, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. San Antonio will reportedly waive Vonleh.
The Spurs are also waiving center Gorgui Dieng, which will open a roster spot.
The move creates more cap space for San Antonio ($27.1 million), and for Boston, they avoid having to pay Vonleh's contract fully, which was set to become guaranteed.
Ultimately, this was basically a financial move for both teams moving forward.
Dieng played 13 games in his second stint with the Spurs. He averaged 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.
Follow us on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.