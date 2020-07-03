END 2ND: Nets 75, Spurs 54

San Antonio's defense struggled in the first two quarters, giving up a whopping 75 points to Brooklyn, which is the most points they've scored in any half all year. It's also the most the Spurs gave up in a half since allowing the Celtics to score 72 points on Nov. 9.

The Spurs shot 41% from the floor in the first 24 minutes of play tonight, while the Nets are shooting 54%. No San Antonio player has double-digit points at halftime; Lyles and DeRozan both tallied nine each. At this point, the Spurs' goal for tonight may be to make the final result respectable.

---

Nets 36, Spurs 65 (6:20 remaining)

A quarter-and-a-half into tonight's game, San Antonio is shooting just 37% from the floor. Meanwhile, the Nets are shooting at a 56% clip, including 61% from downtown.

This one may end before halftime, folks.

---

Nets 27, Spurs 56 (8:18 remaining)

Brooklyn isn't taking its foot off the gas to begin the second quarter, outscoring San Antonio 15-5 to begin the frame. The Spurs have made just two of their seven shot attempts so far, and Caris LeVert has already tallied seven points this quarter.

END 1ST: Nets 41, Spurs 22

Oof. A cold start for the shorthanded Spurs. Down Aldridge and Belinelli, San Antonio shoots 8-23 from the floor, and 1-8 from three. Meanwhile, the Nets have put in a team effort; without a player in double-digit scoring, Brooklyn has shot 55% from the field and 50% from three to pull ahead by 19 at the end of one.

This is normally where we embed highlights; this and-1 from Patty Mills will have to suffice.

---

Nets 29, Spurs 12 (2:52 remaining): Early minutes for the Spurs' young guns Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker IV. The Silver and Black could use a spark from the youth movement before the game gets out of hand early.

For the Nets, Brooklyn is coming out of the gate looking to forget the 39-point drubbing to the Memphis Grizzlies. They're shooting 50% from deep, while the Spurs have missed their first 6 three-point opportunities.

---

Nets 20, Spurs 6 (6:16 remaining): The San Antonio Spurs start small - and start sluggish.

The Silver and Black - still without LaMarcus Aldridge - started DeRozan, Murray, Forbes, White, and Lyles and the starting five was outscored by 11 before head coach Gregg Popovich made a lineup adjustment.

Spurs are just 3-12 shooting in the first frame and are still searching for their first made three-pointer. The Nets have made 7 of their first 11 shots.

Pregame

After alternating wins and losses for the past four games, San Antonio travels to Brooklyn on Friday hoping for a second straight victory when the Silver and Black battle the Nets.

Both San Antonio and Brooklyn have won four of their last 10 games, but the Spurs will be without a key player in LaMarcus Aldridge, who will sit out his fourth straight game with a right shoulder strain. On Brooklyn's side of the court, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are expected to stay on the sideline with respective injuries of their own.

At 26-34, the Spurs would be on the outside looking in if the playoffs started today; they sit four games back of the eighth and final spot entering play on Friday. The Nets, however, are sitting pretty in the Eastern Conference's seventh slot at 27-34.

Head coach Gregg Popovich will be back to lead the Spurs after sitting out Tuesday's game due to "personal business"; Tim Duncan took the coaching reins as the Spurs defeated the Hornets, 104-103.

Friday's game tips off at 6:30 p.m. CT; follow along here for live updates.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: Aldridge to miss his fourth straight game with shoulder injury

RELATED: About the 'coaching controversy' in San Antonio | The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast