Spurs announce Charles Bassey is out for the remainder of the season

The Spurs confirm Bassey suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left patella.

SAN ANTONIO — Following the conclusion of Tuesday's San Antonio Spurs win over the Orlando Magic, head coach Gregg Popovich mentioned that center Charles Bassey may have suffered a patella fracture during the game.

"Poor guy, he was just learning how to play," Popovich said.

And it seems he was correct.

The Spurs have announced that center Charles Bassey underwent additional testing and the results have confirmed a non-displaced fracture in his left patella.

The injury occurred during the first quarter of the recent Spurs-Magic game at the AT&T Center. He promptly exited the game.

With that, Bassey will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season and the team will provide updates as appropriate.

Bassey played 34 games this season, averaging 5.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He also inked a four-year contract with San Antonio prior to the unfortunate injury. He was on a two-way deal for most of the season spending time in the G Lague with the Austin Spurs.

Bassey, who attended St. Anthony's High School in San Antonio, posted a season-high in scoring with 16 points versus Dallas on Feb. 23 and a season-high in rebounds versus the Bucks on Nov. 11, 2022.

