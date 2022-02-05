Spurs 131, Rockets 106: What they said after the game

San Antonio snapped a three-game losing streak and will now get ready for the Rodeo Road Trip.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs trounced the Rockets, 131-106, at home Friday night. San Antonio snapped their three-game losing streak and will now have five days off before the start of the 2022 Rodeo Road Trip.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 28 points. Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and 10 rebounds while Dejounte Murray ended the night with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Spurs' Zach Collins made his Spurs debut and return to the NBA court finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds in 13 minutes.

The Spurs move to 20-33 and will next play the Cavaliers on Feb. 9.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game, courtesy of the Spurs and Rockets.

SPURS

"We were a little sloppy in the first half, but I thought we were much more solid moving the basketball, taking care of the basketball, got us some better shots, and we obviously shot better in the second half. Houston never gives in. They’re aggressive, physical, athletic, they just keep on coming. I think we had a good night shooting," said Gregg Popovich.

"I feel like I come in and put in a lot of work toward my jump shot since my rookie season. That’s pretty much what everybody said. I can’t shoot. I was just a driver. Now, I added that to my game," said Johnson on his three-point shot.

"Nervous, anxious, excited. I try to calm myself down, but I couldn’t. I knew that usually when I’m nervous, once I get out there and start playing, I’m fine. Definitely, in that first half, I still had those emotions. I was a little bit nervous, and I was a little bit shocked to be in an NBA game again after so long. I’ve been sitting on the couch for a long time," said Collins on his NBA return.

ROCKETS

