Spurs 121, Pistons 109: What they said after the game

The Spurs snapped their losing skid with a win over the visiting Pistons.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs snapped their three-game losing skid by beating the Detroit Pistons, 121-109, in San Antonio.

Tre Jones had 23 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Romeo Langford added 15 points starting in place of the injured Devin Vassell. Malakai Branham finished with 14 points and two rebounds while Jakob Poeltl recorded 11 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

Spurs' Keldon Johnson exited the game in the first half with a left hamstring injury and did not return to the game.

The Spurs are now 13-26 on the season and will next face the Boston Celtics Saturday night in San Antonio.

Here's a sample of what the team said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"Tre [Jones] just gives you everything on both ends. He's driving it to the hole. He's trying to make passes. He's playing D [defense]. He reminds me a lot of [former Spur] Cory Joseph in that way," Popovich said.

Langford

"It just felt good to get back on a win," Langford said. "We let one slip up in New York in the last game. We played a full 48 minutes. We had some guys missing but we played great team basketball and we got the win tonight."

Jones

"I felt we had to grind that one out a little bit more. It was hectic there a little bit but we were able to come together. Next man up mentality. Pulled off a big win for us to start the new year after our trip to New York," Jones said. "It was a full group effort tonight with our top two scorers out tonight."