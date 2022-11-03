Spurs 110, Warriors 108: What they said after the game

"We played really well. I'm very happy for them tonight," said Popovich.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs started their four-game road trip with a 110-108 win over the Warriors, thanks to a huge game-winning basket by Keldon Johnson in the final seconds of the game.

Josh Richardson led the team in scoring with 25 points. Dejounte Murray had 19 points while Johnson added 14 points in the win.

The Spurs move to 28-44 and will next play the Blazers on the road on March 23.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game, courtesy of the Spurs and Warriors.

SPURS

"We played really well. I'm very happy for them tonight," said Popovich. "To get a win here, we're thrilled. We played well enough to win. We still got a lot of things we need to learn."

"I like we came out tonight and played together, competed, had fun and we got the win," Johnson said. "We definitely wanted to get out to a good start and give ourselves a chance to win."

"We got a young team still learning how to compete. I have been on some good teams. I played for some good coaches," Richardson said. "It's a blessing to be able to come out here and be able to compete with these guys."

WARRIORS

Steve Kerr

Jordan Poole

Otto Porter Jr.