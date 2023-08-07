Spurs slotted in Group C for new NBA In-Season Tournament

“We are excited to introduce the NBA In-Season Tournament as an opportunity to further enhance and innovate around our season structure,” said NBA's Joe Dumars.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be one of many teams looking to make NBA history and capture the league's first In-Season Tournament title.

The NBA is introducing a new in-season tournament next season, and the Spurs have been lumped into Group C with the Wolves, Warriors, Thunder and Kings.

The new annual competition is for all 30 teams.

The tournament will tip off on Friday, Nov. 3 in NBA team markets and culminate with the playing of the Semifinals (Thursday, Dec. 7) and Championship (Saturday, Dec. 9) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“We are excited to introduce the NBA In-Season Tournament as an opportunity to further enhance and innovate around our season structure,” said Joe Dumars, NBA's head of basketball operations. “With the addition of this new marquee event on the NBA calendar, we are focused on providing players and teams with another competition to win, engaging fans in a different way and driving further interest in the early portion of the regular-season schedule.”

Former Spur Richard Jefferson explains how it all works:

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama made a special appearance to help unveil the new in-season trophy in Las Vegas.

To determine each team’s opponents in the Group Play games, the 15 teams in each conference were divided into three groups of five teams via a random drawing, according to the league.

