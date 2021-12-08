REPORT: Spurs’ Thaddeus Young available for trade

If the report is true, then it should not come as a surprise.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs’ current roster is currently at 17 signed players.

Something will have to give roster-wise to shorten it before the start of the 2021-22 season.

And that could happen via trade.

In a report from Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers are exploring trades to add a wing player, and apparently, the Spurs’ Thaddeus Young is said to be available.

“Cleveland has also explored the trade market. Kyle Anderson, Terrence Ross, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, T.J. Warren, Thaddeus Young, Tobias Harris, Jeremy Lamb and Harrison Barnes are all said to be available,” Fedor reports.

Young was acquired from the Bulls in a trade for DeMar DeRozan. He averaged a career-high 4.3 assists to go along with 12.1 points and 6.2 rebounds in 24.3 minutes over 68 games for Chicago last season.

If the report is true, then it should not come as a surprise.

As mentioned, the Spurs’ roster is stacked and with the team moving into a rebuild. They could use Young’s expiring contract ($14,190,000) as an asset to acquire draft picks or additional young players. Moving him can also free up minutes for the current younger players to gain experience in the upcoming season.

What do you say Spurs fans? Should the team move Young or keep him around as a veteran presence on a young squad?