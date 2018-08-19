41-year-old Manu Ginobili has been around for a while now. Sunday, the Spurs legend posted a 20-year-old photo from before his first practice with Italian team Basket Viola Reggio Calabria.

A post shared by Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) on Aug 19, 2018 at 1:01pm PDT

In the caption, Ginobili talks about leaving his home in Argentina to play in Italy. He said he was very excited to start his European career and that the photo was taken before his first training session with his new team.

At this point, the 21-year old Argentinian hadn't played professionally outside his home country and was still about a year from being drafted by the Spurs. The 57th overall pick of the 1999 NBA Draft did not make his debut in San Antonio until 2002, where he has played his entire career.

Ginobili has averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 25.4 minutes during a career that spanned 1,057 games. He has played in five NBA Finals with San Antonio.

This summer, Spurs fans are still waiting for a definitive answer about Ginobili's plans for the upcoming season, although signs point to him returning to the Alamo City for another season. Ginobili has one year left on a two-year, $5 million contract he signed last August.

