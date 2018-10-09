SAN ANTONIO — The Nike advertisement released last week featuring controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick quickly became meme fodder, as internet folks rushed to spoof the viral ad.

One such meme-r used the new meme to take a jab at Kawhi Leonard, specifically his tumultuous final season with the San Antonio Spurs during which the superstar played in just nine games while battling a lingering injury; Kawhi then asked for a trade during the offseason, leading to the Spurs sending Leonard to Toronto.

The meme was posted to Instagram by @theleaguesouce, who wrote "BREAKING: Nike has released it's newest ad featuring Kawhi Leonard. #inspirational."

@theleaguesource/Instagram

The meme reads, "Believe in something. Even if it means sitting out for a whole season to get traded from one of the best teams in NBA history because you want to go to the Lakers."

The parody ends with a spoof of Nike's "Just Do It" slogan - "Just get 'injured.'"

In the 5 days since its posting, the meme has accumulated more than 17,000 likes

