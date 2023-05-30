Rockets fill coaching staff with ex-Spurs player development coach

More Spurs corporate knowledge is coming to the Rockets.

SAN ANTONIO — Houston Rockets' new head coach Ime Udoka is already hard at work filling out his coaching staff and is bringing a former San Antonio Spurs developmental coach Ben Sullivan.

Sullivan joined the Spurs in 2012 as a video intern following a vote of confidence from Udoka who was with San Antonio at the time.

He'd worked his way up to become the Spurs' analytical scout, a player development, and worked with former team assistant coach, Chip Engelland.

Sullivan would continue his coaching path by working with former Spurs assistant coach Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta in 2014 and in Milwaukee in 2018.

Udoka brings Sullivan from his Celtics coaching staff.

The Spurs coaching tree has many branches and now those branches are adding some of that San Antonio "corporate knowledge" as they continue their own NBA path.

Udoka and Sullivan will likely inject their Spurs "corporate knowledge" with the Rockets moving forward.

Houston and San Antonio are in a rebuilding phase and it will be interesting which team will come out of it sooner to contend in the NBA.

Does Houston's addition of Udoka push their rebuild faster? Does adding another top NBA Draft pick help their young core? Does an additional ex-Spurs coach help the Rockets mold itself like the Spurs?

What about the Spurs? Does the likely addition of Victor Wembanyama push the team's rebuild in overdrive enough to surpass Houston? Will the Spurs' massive war chest of draft picks and financial flexibility make San Antonio a threat in the NBA sooner than later?