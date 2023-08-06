Wow! Fan creates incredible anime-inspired Spurs digital art

Manu Ginobili, Victor Wembanyama, and other Spurs get the anime treatment by a San Antonio creator.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' future is bright after winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery and the fanbase is excited for next season.

Season ticket sales are selling fast, fans are counting down the days until NBA Draft Night, and the entire city of San Antonio is anticipating a quicker return to glory for the Silver and Black.

This energy is spilling out everywhere and one fan is taking his creativity and love for the Spurs on the digital art page.

Brian Valdez is creating spectacular anime-inspired digital art of past and present Spurs players and sharing them on his Instagram.

"A fusion of traditional and modern digital techniques celebrating the San Antonio Spurs," Valdez posted on his Instagram account (@saspursart) about his work.

He's put together four great pieces of digital art that feature George Gervin, Manu Ginobili, Jeremy Sochan, and even the presumptive No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft Victor Wembanyama in a team jersey.

Check out what he's put together:

"Capturing the unstoppable drive of Manu Ginobili. A tribute to his relentless spirit and passion for the game. Best 6th man ever? I think so," Valdez posted.

"Presenting Jeremy Sochan in Ultra Instinct mode, merging his college and NBA hairstyles into a fresh new look. A tribute to his journey and evolution on the court," he shared.

"Kicking off SASpursArt with this anime-inspired piece featuring Victor Wembanyama in the iconic Black Fiesta Jersey. A blend of cultures, styles, and eras - just like our Spurs," said Valdez.

Valdez also incorporated an original Spurs legend - George Gervin - into his anime-inspired art mix.

Spurs fans are eager for the new season to start as is the rest of the city.

Aside from Brian's artwork, fans are creating their own team-inspired gear, and local businesses are creating Wembanyama-themed beverages and more.

The new season cannot come soon enough!