SAN ANTONIO — It was only a regular-season game, but it had a playoff feel to it.

Just like when the Spurs and Miami Heat met in memorable NBA Finals in 2013 and 2014.

In the end, the Heat hung on for a 110-105 victory in Miami guard Dwyane Wade's final game at the AT&T Center. A three-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star, Wade is retiring at the end of the season.

Wade and Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan exchanged jerseys after the game and embraced as photographers captured the moment.

Miami's victory snapped the Silver and Black's nine-game win streak, which was the longest active run of victories in the league. The Spurs (42-30) had won 11 straight at home going into the game against the Heat (35-36).The win was the third in a row for Miami.

The Silver and Black have 10 games left in the regular season – four at home and six on the road.

Spurs lose first game since Feb. 25 in 110-105 defeat to Heat

Wednesday night's game capped a four-game homestand for the Spurs, who play at Houston on Friday in the first of three straight on the road. They are at Boston on Sunday and at Charlotte next Tuesday.

Goran Dragic led the Heat's scoring with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4 of 7 from the three-point line. Dion Waters, who nailed 4 of 9 shots from beyond the arc, added 18 points.

Josh Richardson (15), James Johnson (13), Hassan Whiteside (12) and Wade (11) rounded out Miami's double-figure scoring.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills and Marco Belinelli scored 17 points each for the Spurs. DeRozan and Rudy Gay added 16 and 15 points, respectively, and Davis Bertans finished with 10. DeRozan also finished with 15 rebounds and six assists.

Down by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Silver and Black battled back to trail by 12 (90-78) heading into the fourth period. The third quarter ended with two big shots.

The first came when Bryn Forbes nailed a three-pointer to cut Miami's lead to 87-78 with 4.1 seconds remaining in the period. Wade nailed the second one, swishing a 51-footer just before the buzzer to put the Heat up by 12 after three quarters.

The Heat led only 24-22 after one quarter, but outscored the Spurs 38-25 in the second period to go up 62-47 at the half. San Antonio trailed only 35-31 with 8:34 remaining in the half, but was outscored 27-16 the rest of the period.

Dragic carried the Heat in the first half, scoring 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 4 of 5 from the three-point line. Waiters scored 10 points and nailed 2 of 4 three-pointers.

RELATED: Tim Duncan's new hairstyle is sending social media into a frenzy

RELATED: Spurs announce signed Manu Ginobili gear auction before jersey retirement ceremony

Miami was hot in the first half, shooting 50 percent overall (21-42) and 57.9 percent (11-19) from beyond the arc.

Aldridge led the Spurs' first-half with 10 points. He and DeRozan each had six rebounds in the first two quarters.

San Antonio struggled offensively in the first two quarters, making 18 of 49 field goals for 36.7 percent. The Silver and Black were 5 of 16 (31.2 percent) from long distance.