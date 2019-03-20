SAN ANTONIO — Earlier this week, the San Antonio Spurs announced the details of how Manu Ginobili will have his jersey retired in a special postgame ceremony on March 28. Fans in attendance at the game will receive a Manu hat, but the team announced Wednesday a way for fans to get their hands on something more.

In addition to the #GraciasManu social media campaign, the team announced a special auction of Ginobili items, with proceeds benefitting San Antonio’s youth through Silver & Black Give Back. The auction begins March 25 at 10 a.m. and runs through March 31 at 10 p.m.

Exclusive items available through the auction include signed Christmas Edition Manu Ginobili shoes, a signed Ginobili jersey from the 2017-18 season, a signed Argentina replica jersey, a Ginobili-signed basketball from the 2013-14 season, an autographed Ginobili photo from the 2004 Olympics and more, a team spokesperson said.

Bids can be placed by texting “manu” to 52182 or online at sbgb.org. Bid updates will be sent via text message and will also be available online.

When Ginobili’s number 20 is unveiled in the rafters at the AT&T Center, he will become the ninth player in franchise history with a retired number. He’ll join Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Sean Elliott, George Gervin, Avery Johnson, Johnny Moore, David Robinson and James Silas in the exclusive club of Silver and Black legends.

Ginobili spent all 16 seasons of his NBA career with the Spurs and won four championships with the team. The 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year also helped Argentina to an Olympic gold medal in 2004, making him one of only two players, along with Bill Bradley, to win a gold medal, an NBA Championship and a EuroLeague Championship. Of all players who have appeared in at least 1,000 games, Ginobili is the winningest player in NBA history with a 72.1 win percentage.