If the Spurs have their way Wednesday night, it'll be a case of déjà vu. The Silver & Black routed the Suns in Phoenix on October 31, 120-90.

Although the Suns are struggling mightily, things could be a little tougher for the Silver and Black in Tuesday night’s rematch at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Guard Devin Booker, Phoenix’s leading scorer, missed the first game against San Antonio with an ankle injury, but he has returned to the lineup since then.

The Spurs, meanwhile, will be without veterans Pau Gasol and Rudy Gay, who combined for 20 points in the win on Halloween against the Suns. DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge led the way for the Spurs in that one, scoring 25 and 24 points, respectively.

Will they do it again tonight?

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

