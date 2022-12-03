Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Timberwolves

San Antonio is 0-1 versus Minnesota this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (26-42) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-30) for their second meeting of the regular season.

San Antonio is 0-1 versus the Wolves this season.

In their previous game, the depleted Spurs lost to the Pacers, 119-108.

Jock Landale led the team in scoring with 26 points. Lonnie Walker IV had 20 points while Devin Vassell added 19 points in the win.

“I think we worked hard, but we weren’t really that sharp. We didn’t shoot very well, just weren’t very sharp, but we worked hard and didn’t give in," said Gregg Popovich. "Just didn’t play well. Bottom line. It happens.”

Here are five things to watch for in Monday night's game:

1. The Wolves are 26-18 versus West teams this season.

2. The Wolves are 23-11 against teams below .500.

3. Spurs' Dejounte Murray has scored 20-plus points in 6-straight games.

4. The Spurs are 10-28 against teams with an above .500 record.

5. The Spurs are 17-10 when they out-rebound teams this season.