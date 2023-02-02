x
Nba

Shaq has fun with Houston police during traffic stop

The Hall-of-Famer had some fun with Houston police after getting pulled over for speeding.

HOUSTON — A Houston cop is getting his 15 minutes of fame after he pulled over a basketball legend.

“I’m Officer Miles with Houston PD, I just pulled over Shaquille O’Neal for speeding down here in Texas. You’re watching the NBA on TNT.”

The Hall-of-Famer had some fun with HPD after getting pulled over for speeding. He turned the incident into an intro for “NBA on TNT.”

READ: Shaq picks up Christmas Eve tab for customers at Houston deli

Turns out Shaq is buying houses here in Houston and also opening up businesses here, including his fast-food franchise Big Chicken.

READ: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal brings 'Big Chicken' restaurant to Houston

