Here's what Yordan Alvarez's dad was thinking as his son went deep in World Series Game 6

Yordan Alvarez homered in the 6th inning of World Series Game 6 to give Houston a 3-1 lead in a game they'd eventually win to claim a World Series title.

HOUSTON — The crowd at Minute Maid Park erupted Saturday night when, with one swing of the bat, the Astros' Yordan Alvarez homered off the Phillies' Jose Alvarado, turning a 1-0 World Series Game 6 Houston deficit into a 3-1 lead.

Houston ended up adding another run and beating Philadelphia, 4-1, to claim their second World Series in franchise history.

KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera caught up with Alvarez's father, who told him what he was thinking when his son hit the bomb to straight-away center field to give Houston a lead it wouldn't give up.

Here's the translation Gotera provided.

"Like him, I was so concentrated … I even got up from my chair and stood in the aisle a little bit and I had my hands on my hips. Every pitch they made to him … I would say to him, ‘Relax, relax. It’s outside, it’s outside … don’t swing. That’s what gave me the confidence in that at-bat because he wasn’t chasing. To see his calmness and his serenity in the moment … I knew we were good. The first pitch at around 95 mpm … he was a little out in front. I said … well, if that’s what the pitcher starts with, then this guy is here to throw fastballs and that’s where we’ll get him. He threw two bad breaking balls … Yordan let them go. Then, when he came back with that 100 mph fastball … we were waiting for it. Even I felt like I hit it.”

