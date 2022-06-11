Astros parade route, plus street closures and how to get there

The Houston Astros are World Series champions, and on Monday, a parade will be held in their honor.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston is celebrating the Houston Astros World Series title with a parade on Monday. It's going to be crowded, so we want to make sure you have what you need to know to cheer the team on.

The first thing you need to know is the parade route. It starts at Smith at Preston at noon and finishes at Smith at Tuam.

Parade route

Street closures

Barricades are going up at around 4 a.m. on Monday. Smith Street will shut down before 8 a.m.

Getting there

There are options for getting downtown. And the city is stressing the many different ways to get there.

One option is METRO. Rides on METRO will be FREE on Monday.

Another option is to carpool to ease congestion.

Taking rideshares to several dropoff and pickup spots around downtown is another option. There will be several points around town to get dropped off and picked up from:

Root Square Memorial Park at 1400 Clay St.

Allen’s Landing at 1019 Commerce St.

Eleanor Tinsley Park parking lanes at 3600 Allen Parkway

Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart at 1111 St. Joseph Parkway