'We want to win for him': Astros determined to give Dusty Baker Jr. his first World Series championship

“You can’t rush it before it gets here, because it ain’t here yet," he said. "So you've just got to put yourself in a position to do it.”

Like a fine bottle of wine — another subject he knows a thing or two about — one can't uncork the bottle until the time is just right.

He's five wins away with a stellar Houston Astros squad that chalked up 106 victories during the regular season, more than any team in a nearly three-decade-long managing career that should carry Baker to Cooperstown.

At 73, Baker may be staring at his last — and probably best — chance to fill in that one glaring omission on his resume.

He was there, too, for epic pennant races and champagne-soaked celebrations from coast to coast.

When Steve Bartman reached over a Wrigley Field railing in an ill-fated pursuit of that foul ball, Baker watched in stoic disbelief from the dugout.

It might be more appropriate to call the Houston Astros manager Forrest Gump.

Johnnie B. Baker Jr. — he answers to Dusty — has built a lifetime of memories by bearing witness to some of baseball's significant moments.

“I’m just taking it one game at a time and just living my life,” Baker explained. “You can’t live too far in the future or else you’re not really enjoying today."

Stop right there, he'll tell you. With age comes wisdom, and he's learned that ever single day is to be cherished. Six more wins might as well be another lifetime away. For a guy with far more days behind him than in front of him, there's no need to hasten the journey.

Backing up his words with his bat, Bregman hit a homer that accounted for all the runs in Houston's 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series.

“We love going out there every single day and competing for him,” third baseman Alex Bregman said. “He loves this team. He loves winning. He loves the game of baseball. And a hundred percent we want to win for him.”

His players made it clear that giving Baker one of the few things he doesn't have is one of their most potent motivators.

Chapter 2 : History of heartbreak in October

Baker got a glimpse of what he was in for as a manager in his very first season at the helm.

The year was 1993, and Baker took over a San Francisco Giants team that went 72-90 the previous season but had signed the game's best player, Barry Bonds.

With a not-yet-bulked-up Bonds leading the way, the Giants won 103 games. They also happened to play in the same division as the Atlanta Braves, who won 104. In the last season before the wild card, the Giants sat at home with the game's second-best record.

And so it's gone for Baker ever since, plenty of regular-season joy mixed with staggering postseason heartbreak.

He's managed five teams. All of them have won division titles and reached the playoffs, making Baker the only manager to accomplish that feat with so many clubs. He's just the ninth manager to win pennants in both leagues. He also ranks ninth on the career wins list with 2,093 (plus another 45 in the playoffs).

But here's the thing: No manager has won so many games without capturing a World Series title. And it's hard to find one who's endured so much October misery.

In 2002, Baker's Giants were up 3-2 on the Angels in the World Series. And they were chilling the champagne with a 5-0 lead in Game 6 going to the bottom of the seventh.

It all fell apart. Baker made some questionable pitching moves and the Angels mounted the largest comeback ever by a Series team in an elimination game. The following night, the Angels wrapped up the championship in Game 7.

The very next year, after Baker was forced out in San Francisco and landed with the Cubs, he guided that long-downtrodden franchise team within five outs of its first World Series since 1945. Alas, Bartman got in the way, the Cubs collapsed and it was the Marlins who went on to capture the Series title that should've been Baker's.

It would be more of the same in Cincinnati and Washington, the next two stops on Baker's managerial odyssey. More playoff appearances that came up short, often in what seemed the cruelest possible ways.