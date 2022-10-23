Astros turn to McCullers to try to close out Yankees in ALCS

Houston holds a 3-0 ALCS edge on New York, with first pitch of Game 4 scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Houston time.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — The Houston Astros will try to close out New York today for a return appearance in the World Series. But to do that, they’ll not only face a challenge from the Yankees. The weather may be an issue, too.

Houston will send Lance McCullers to the mound to try to end the American League Championship Series. The Yankees will counter with Nestor Cortes.

Cortes was 12-4 this season with a 2.44 ERA. McCullers, who spent much of the season on the injured list, is 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA. McCullers was moved to the fourth starter in the ALCS as a precaution. He was hit with a champagne bottle during the celebration following the Astros three-game sweep of the Mariners in the American League Division Series.

Houston is perfect in the postseason so far, having won six straight games – three each over the Mariners and Yankees -- and if they win one more game before New York wins four, they'll head back to the World Series for the fourth time in the last six seasons and their second season in a row.

Has a team ever come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a best-of-seven series?

So what are the odds New York comes back to take the ALCS? It’s only happened one time that a team down 0-3 in a best-of-seven series has won, and that was the Boston Red Sox against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS.

Only one team in MLB history has won a best-of-seven series after being down 3 games-to-none.



Teams up 3-0 are 38-1 (.974 pct.) — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 23, 2022

But it almost happened two years ago with these Houston Astros. They were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 0-3 in the ALCS and came back to tie it at 3 games apiece before the Rays took the deciding Game 7 and went on to the World Series.

So the Astros still need to go out there and win a game, something not lost on outfielder Chas McCormick and pitcher Justin Verlander.

The Astros have a 3-0 lead.



"We're going to play like it's the first game tomorrow - the first game of the series. - @chazzyfizzz



"Zero complacency, that's kind of the theme." - @JustinVerlander



A viewer photo shows how many Yankees fan left Game 3 early. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/4xnVIc49Zw — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 23, 2022

What’s the forecast for Game 4 in New York?

First pitch for tonight’s Game 4 is set for 6:07 Houston time, and in New York, they’re expecting showers, which could lead to a delay. Storms are in the forecast there on Monday, but they’re earlier in the day. Game 5, if needed, would be a 3:07 p.m. first pitch.