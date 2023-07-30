If you were hoping the Astros would pull off a trade for a starting pitcher...

General manager Dana Brown talked about the team's needs ahead of the trade deadline and said a starter isn't on their wish list.

HOUSTON — The MLB trade deadline is looming, but if you’re hoping for the Houston Astros to make a run at a starting pitcher, you may be out of luck.

According to the team’s general manager, Dana Brown, the Astros are not in the market for a starter. He made the comments on the Astros’ pregame show Sunday, though he did go on to say if the right deal was made available, he may jump on it.

The comments come a day after the team the Astros are chasing in the AL West – the Texas Rangers – made a deal with the New York Mets to bring three-time Cy Young Award-winner Max Scherzer to Arlington. Later Sunday, Texas added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery via a deal with St. Louis.

Houston’s been hurting for starting pitching with Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers out for the season. José Urquidy, who’s been on the injured list since the beginning of May, is set to return to the team in the coming days. Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier, two starters from last year’s World Series-winning team, have struggled recently. Rookies Hunter Brown, J.P. France and Brandon Bielak round out the current rotation.

Speculation had popped up recently that the team was interested in trying to bring back Justin Verlander, the other three-time Cy Young Award winner who had been on the Mets' roster. That speculation picked up more steam after the Scherzer deal, as the Rangers had expressed interest in Verlander and the Mets are apparently making deals.

The team has already made one trade before the deadline. Houston brought relief pitcher Kendall Graveman back to town, sending minor-league catcher Korey Lee to Chicago in a deal with the White Sox. Graveman made his first 2023 Astros appearance in Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay, pitching one scoreless inning.

The trade deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday Houston time.